Earnings Analysis of Crown Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCK): Navistar International Corporation(NYSE:NAV)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crown Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. as 3.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. is 2.98 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCK to be 1.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.58%. For the next 5 years, Crown Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crown Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 889.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crown Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.02%, where Monthly Performance is 1.37%, Quarterly performance is 18.31%, 6 Months performance is 36.96% and yearly performance percentage is 17.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.27%.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) will report its next earnings on Sep 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -640%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navistar International Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navistar International Corporation as 1.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navistar International Corporation is 1.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAV to be -71.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 69.7%. For the next 5 years, Navistar International Corporation is expecting Growth of 320.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -113.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navistar International Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 10.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 615.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navistar International Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.1%, where Monthly Performance is 20.65%, Quarterly performance is 56.61%, 6 Months performance is 58.37% and yearly performance percentage is 34.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.20% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.