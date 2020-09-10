What do Analysts Say about Alamos Gold Inc.(NYSE:AGI): Edison International(NYSE:EIX)

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. as 147.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. is 129 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155.66 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.2 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alamos Gold Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alamos Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.31%, where Monthly Performance is -4.3%, Quarterly performance is 25.8%, 6 Months performance is 63.88% and yearly performance percentage is 51.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 62.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.20% and Monthly Volatility of 4.32%.

Edison International (EIX) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Edison International and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.21/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Edison International as 3.99 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Edison International is 3.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EIX to be -3.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 29.29%. For the next 5 years, Edison International is expecting Growth of 1.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Edison International, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Edison International currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.12%, where Monthly Performance is -5.93%, Quarterly performance is -16.65%, 6 Months performance is -19.6% and yearly performance percentage is -27.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 2.29%.