What are analysts Suggestions on Hasbro, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAS): Graphic Packaging Holding Company(NYSE:GPK)

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -91.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hasbro, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. is 1.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.58 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAS to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.68%. For the next 5 years, Hasbro, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hasbro, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 938.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hasbro, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.08%, where Monthly Performance is 1.75%, Quarterly performance is -1.41%, 6 Months performance is 16.12% and yearly performance percentage is -31.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPK to be 15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.74%. For the next 5 years, Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expecting Growth of 7.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Graphic Packaging Holding Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graphic Packaging Holding Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.21%, where Monthly Performance is -5.02%, Quarterly performance is -6.91%, 6 Months performance is 1.16% and yearly performance percentage is 2.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 2.54%.