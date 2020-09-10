What are analysts Suggestions on Five Star Senior Living Inc.(NASDAQ:FVE): SpartanNash Company(NASDAQ:SPTN)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Five Star Senior Living Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 131.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Five Star Senior Living Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.64%, where Monthly Performance is 13.66%, Quarterly performance is 33.25%, 6 Months performance is 50.7% and yearly performance percentage is 2.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.68% and Monthly Volatility of 4.48%.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SpartanNash Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SpartanNash Company as 2.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SpartanNash Company is 2.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPTN to be 106.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 117.39%. For the next 5 years, SpartanNash Company is expecting Growth of -18.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 129.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SpartanNash Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 435.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SpartanNash Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.51%, where Monthly Performance is -18.86%, Quarterly performance is -15.77%, 6 Months performance is 45.75% and yearly performance percentage is 59.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.02% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.