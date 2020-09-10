What are analysts Suggestions on Costamare Inc.(NYSE:CMRE): QUALCOMM Incorporated(NASDAQ:QCOM)

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Costamare Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Costamare Inc. as 115.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Costamare Inc. is 113.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 117.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMRE to be -15.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.63%. For the next 5 years, Costamare Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Costamare Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 755.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Costamare Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.2%, where Monthly Performance is -4.39%, Quarterly performance is -3.65%, 6 Months performance is -10.7% and yearly performance percentage is -17.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated as 5.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated is 5.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QCOM to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65.66%. For the next 5 years, QUALCOMM Incorporated is expecting Growth of 66.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on QUALCOMM Incorporated, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 69.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, QUALCOMM Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.55%, where Monthly Performance is 7.2%, Quarterly performance is 25.28%, 6 Months performance is 52.8% and yearly performance percentage is 44.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.