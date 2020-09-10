what are Analysts report about Roper Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:ROP): CenterState Bank Corporation(NASDAQ:CSFL)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Roper Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.93/share and a High Estimate of $3.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. as 1.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Roper Technologies, Inc. is 1.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROP to be -9.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.18%. For the next 5 years, Roper Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Roper Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 485.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Roper Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.78%, where Monthly Performance is -10.65%, Quarterly performance is -2.03%, 6 Months performance is 15.34% and yearly performance percentage is 10.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.

