Revenue Estimates Analysis of The Madison Square Garden Company(NASDAQ:MSG): Nomad Foods Limited(NYSE:NOMD)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Madison Square Garden Company and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.15/share and a High Estimate of $-1.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Madison Square Garden Company as 27.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Madison Square Garden Company is 3.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.91 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 263.56 Million.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nomad Foods Limited and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited as 680.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nomad Foods Limited is 652.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 699.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 595.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOMD to be 21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Nomad Foods Limited is expecting Growth of 10.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nomad Foods Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nomad Foods Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.65%, where Monthly Performance is 1.31%, Quarterly performance is 17.97%, 6 Months performance is 33.01% and yearly performance percentage is 20.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.78% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.