Price Target Analysis: Dana Incorporated(NYSE:DAN): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dana Incorporated (DAN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dana Incorporated and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dana Incorporated as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dana Incorporated is 1.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DAN to be -83.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.7%. For the next 5 years, Dana Incorporated is expecting Growth of 757% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -93.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dana Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dana Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.86%, where Monthly Performance is 10.18%, Quarterly performance is -7.31%, 6 Months performance is 31.25% and yearly performance percentage is -3.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.99% and Monthly Volatility of 4.47%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 31.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 29.84 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 32.57 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPRX to be -30.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.86%. For the next 5 years, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 36.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.79%, where Monthly Performance is -23.7%, Quarterly performance is -32.31%, 6 Months performance is -18.9% and yearly performance percentage is -53.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.14% and Monthly Volatility of 6.57%.