Price Target Analysis: Axon Enterprise, Inc.(NASDAQ:AAXN): Sony Corp Ord(NYSE:SNE)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -106.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Axon Enterprise, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Axon Enterprise, Inc. as 149.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Axon Enterprise, Inc. is 144.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 151.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 130.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAXN to be -28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.07%. For the next 5 years, Axon Enterprise, Inc. is expecting Growth of 51.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Axon Enterprise, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 963.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Axon Enterprise, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.5%, where Monthly Performance is 2.53%, Quarterly performance is -17.44%, 6 Months performance is 40.96% and yearly performance percentage is 40.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.43%.

Sony Corp Ord (SNE) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 290.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sony Corp Ord and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $1.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sony Corp Ord as 18.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sony Corp Ord is 17.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.77 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNE to be -28.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.74%. For the next 5 years, Sony Corp Ord is expecting Growth of 28.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sony Corp Ord, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sony Corp Ord currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.54%, where Monthly Performance is -3.21%, Quarterly performance is 9.89%, 6 Months performance is 34.07% and yearly performance percentage is 30.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.