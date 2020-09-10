Earnings Analysis of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTPH): Eaton Vance Corporation(NYSE:EV)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 1.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Million.

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) will report its next earnings on Aug 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eaton Vance Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eaton Vance Corporation as 439.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eaton Vance Corporation is 435.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 446 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 433.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EV to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.3%. For the next 5 years, Eaton Vance Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eaton Vance Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 617.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eaton Vance Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.29%, where Monthly Performance is 0.76%, Quarterly performance is -9.47%, 6 Months performance is 5.32% and yearly performance percentage is -13.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.42% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.