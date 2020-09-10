Earnings Analysis of Akamai Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKAM): PlayAGS, Inc.(NYSE:AGS)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Akamai Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.2/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. as 775.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 762.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 783.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 709.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AKAM to be 11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.69%. For the next 5 years, Akamai Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Akamai Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Akamai Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.48%, where Monthly Performance is 0.99%, Quarterly performance is 4.9%, 6 Months performance is 25.19% and yearly performance percentage is 23.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PlayAGS, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.76/share and a High Estimate of $-0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PlayAGS, Inc. as 37.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PlayAGS, Inc. is 28.34 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 45.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 79.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGS to be -250%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1150%. For the next 5 years, PlayAGS, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1231.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PlayAGS, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 465.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PlayAGS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.22%, where Monthly Performance is -11.71%, Quarterly performance is -24.75%, 6 Months performance is -26.65% and yearly performance percentage is -64.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.65% and Monthly Volatility of 6.85%.