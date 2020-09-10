Comprehensive Stock Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited(NYSE:JKS): Edwards Lifesciences Corporation(NYSE:EW)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) will report its next earnings on Sep 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited as 1.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JKS to be 122.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.46%. For the next 5 years, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is expecting Growth of 59.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.17%, where Monthly Performance is -8.32%, Quarterly performance is 11.63%, 6 Months performance is 4.21% and yearly performance percentage is 2.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.90% and Monthly Volatility of 5.86%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation as 1.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 1.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EW to be -4.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expecting Growth of 18.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.29%, where Monthly Performance is 6.78%, Quarterly performance is 9.61%, 6 Months performance is 21.5% and yearly performance percentage is 13.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.61% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.