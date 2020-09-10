Analysts showing optimistic trends for Caleres, Inc.(NYSE:CAL): Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida(NASDAQ:SBCF)

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will report its next earnings on Sep 01 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caleres, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAL to be -91%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.24%. For the next 5 years, Caleres, Inc. is expecting Growth of 180.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -186.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Caleres, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 971.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caleres, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.06%, where Monthly Performance is 28.53%, Quarterly performance is 4.98%, 6 Months performance is 9.05% and yearly performance percentage is -59.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.01% and Monthly Volatility of 7.02%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida as 83.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 82.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 85.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBCF to be -20.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.38%. For the next 5 years, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expecting Growth of 20.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 239 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.98%, where Monthly Performance is -8.13%, Quarterly performance is -13.57%, 6 Months performance is -3.46% and yearly performance percentage is -20.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.