What are analysts Suggestions on Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI): C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRW)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. as 3.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is 3.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHRW to be -13.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.55%. For the next 5 years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)