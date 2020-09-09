Stock’s Earning Overview MarineMax, Inc.(NYSE:HZO): Ameren Corporation(NYSE:AEE)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MarineMax, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. as 326.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MarineMax, Inc. is 316.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 344.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 308.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HZO to be -18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.34%. For the next 5 years, MarineMax, Inc. is expecting Growth of -10.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 55.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MarineMax, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ameren Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.49/share and a High Estimate of $1.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ameren Corporation as 1.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ameren Corporation is 1.63 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEE to be 4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.63%. For the next 5 years, Ameren Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ameren Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)