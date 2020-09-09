Stock’s Earning Overview for Yum! Brands, Inc.(NYSE:YUM): Oi S.A.(NYSE:OIBR-C)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 54.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yum! Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. as 1.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yum! Brands, Inc. is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YUM to be -2.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, Yum! Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Yum! Brands, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 72.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yum! Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.29%, where Monthly Performance is 4.65%, Quarterly performance is -0.8%, 6 Months performance is 13.76% and yearly performance percentage is -20.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oi S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.27%, where Monthly Performance is 17.02%, Quarterly performance is 96.43%, 6 Months performance is 109.39% and yearly performance percentage is 17.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 77.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.07% and Monthly Volatility of 5.67%.