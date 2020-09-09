Stock’s Earning Overview for Flex Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLKS): Quest Diagnostics Incorporated(NYSE:DGX)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DGX to be 94.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.28%. For the next 5 years, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expecting Growth of 3.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.68%, where Monthly Performance is -12.55%, Quarterly performance is -6.77%, 6 Months performance is -0.86% and yearly performance percentage is 4.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.17% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.