Revenue Estimates Analysis of 2U, Inc.(NASDAQ:TWOU): Domino’s Pizza Inc(NYSE:DPZ)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 2U, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for 2U, Inc. as 188.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 2U, Inc. is 184.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 194.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWOU to be 29.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, 2U, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 2U, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domino’s Pizza Inc and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.36/share and a High Estimate of $3.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Domino’s Pizza Inc as 940.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc is 896.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 823.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DPZ to be 30.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.84%. For the next 5 years, Domino’s Pizza Inc is expecting Growth of 0.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domino’s Pizza Inc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)