Revenue Estimates Analysis: Kennametal Inc.(NYSE:KMT): Cenovus Energy Inc(NYSE:CVE)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennametal Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMT to be -82.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, Kennametal Inc. is expecting Growth of 74.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennametal Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc as 3.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc is 3.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVE to be -105.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Cenovus Energy Inc is expecting Growth of 79.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -478.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)