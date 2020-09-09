Research Report for Ternium S.A.(NYSE:TX): Brunswick Corporation(NYSE:BC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ternium S.A. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ternium S.A. as 1.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ternium S.A. is 1.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TX to be -66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.71%. For the next 5 years, Ternium S.A. is expecting Growth of 221.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -79.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ternium S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brunswick Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brunswick Corporation as 1.06 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brunswick Corporation is 968 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 989.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BC to be 17.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.54%. For the next 5 years, Brunswick Corporation is expecting Growth of 26.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brunswick Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)