Investors Catching Stocks: nVent Electric plc(NYSE:NVT): Procter & Gamble Company (The)(NYSE:PG)

nVent Electric plc (NVT) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for nVent Electric plc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for nVent Electric plc as 493.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for nVent Electric plc is 487.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 505.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 558.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVT to be -16.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.89%. For the next 5 years, nVent Electric plc is expecting Growth of 19.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on nVent Electric plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, nVent Electric plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.97%, where Monthly Performance is 3.72%, Quarterly performance is -10.43%, 6 Months performance is -4.24% and yearly performance percentage is -10.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.40%.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Procter & Gamble Company (The) as 18.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Procter & Gamble Company (The) is 17.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PG to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.93%. For the next 5 years, Procter & Gamble Company (The) is expecting Growth of 7.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Procter & Gamble Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Procter & Gamble Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.58%, where Monthly Performance is 3.96%, Quarterly performance is 15.88%, 6 Months performance is 18.87% and yearly performance percentage is 12.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.