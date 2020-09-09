Earnings Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners, LP(NYSE:ENBL): Commercial Metals Company(NYSE:CMC)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -38.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enable Midstream Partners, LP and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENBL to be -53.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.14%. For the next 5 years, Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enable Midstream Partners, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enable Midstream Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.39%, where Monthly Performance is -17.77%, Quarterly performance is -28.78%, 6 Months performance is 166.13% and yearly performance percentage is -58.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.58% and Monthly Volatility of 5.94%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will report its next earnings on Jun 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Commercial Metals Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Commercial Metals Company as 1.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Commercial Metals Company is 1.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMC to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.4%. For the next 5 years, Commercial Metals Company is expecting Growth of -19.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Commercial Metals Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commercial Metals Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.89%, where Monthly Performance is -4.29%, Quarterly performance is 5.44%, 6 Months performance is 43.9% and yearly performance percentage is 30.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.