Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Geron Corporation(NASDAQ:GERN): Goldcorp Inc.(NYSE:GG)

Geron Corporation (GERN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GERN to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 60%. For the next 5 years, Geron Corporation is expecting Growth of -10.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Geron Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -53.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Geron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.18%, where Monthly Performance is 10.24%, Quarterly performance is 8.93%, 6 Months performance is 83.9% and yearly performance percentage is 30.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.01% and Monthly Volatility of 6.72%.