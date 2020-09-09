Analysts showing optimistic trends for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN): Teekay Tankers Ltd.(NYSE:TNK)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. as 132.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 108.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 162.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 94.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNK to be 125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.98%. For the next 5 years, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expecting Growth of -37.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 225.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay Tankers Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)