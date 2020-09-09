Analysts Recommendations Cabot Corporation(NYSE:CBT): The ExOne Company(NASDAQ:XONE)

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cabot Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cabot Corporation as 689.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cabot Corporation is 665 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 717.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 827 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cabot Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 295.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cabot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 1.08%, Quarterly performance is -10.53%, 6 Months performance is 18.78% and yearly performance percentage is -8.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.01% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.

The ExOne Company (XONE) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The ExOne Company and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The ExOne Company as 12.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The ExOne Company is 12 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XONE to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, The ExOne Company is expecting Growth of 6.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The ExOne Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 257.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The ExOne Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.61%, where Monthly Performance is 36.85%, Quarterly performance is 44.48%, 6 Months performance is 151.02% and yearly performance percentage is 48.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 80.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.07% and Monthly Volatility of 6.64%.