What do Analysts suggest for The Carlyle Group L.P.(NASDAQ:CG): ONEOK, Inc.(NYSE:OKE)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group L.P. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Carlyle Group L.P. as 486.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Carlyle Group L.P. is 443 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 518 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 527.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CG to be -17.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.15%. For the next 5 years, The Carlyle Group L.P. is expecting Growth of 24.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Carlyle Group L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ONEOK, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. as 2.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. is 2.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OKE to be -24.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.48%. For the next 5 years, ONEOK, Inc. is expecting Growth of 104.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ONEOK, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)