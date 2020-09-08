What do Analysts suggest for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDXX): Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATXI)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. as 667.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 654.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 686.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 605.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IDXX to be 12.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.08%. For the next 5 years, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 463.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 242%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.47%, where Monthly Performance is -4.91%, Quarterly performance is 19.7%, 6 Months performance is 52.64% and yearly performance percentage is 28.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATXI to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.25%. For the next 5 years, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 124.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 61.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 50.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 73.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -123.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -150.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.7%, where Monthly Performance is 12.38%, Quarterly performance is 3.34%, 6 Months performance is 45.55% and yearly performance percentage is 87.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 4.63%.