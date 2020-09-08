What are analysts Suggestions on Alliance MMA, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMMA): Zumiez Inc.(NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zumiez Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZUMZ to be -5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8%. For the next 5 years, Zumiez Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zumiez Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)