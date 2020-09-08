Research Report for Frontier Communications Corporation(NASDAQ:FTR): Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:BOLD)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Frontier Communications Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Frontier Communications Corporation as 1.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Frontier Communications Corporation is 1.92 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.1 Billion.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.