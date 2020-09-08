Investors Catching Stocks: Fluidigm Corporation(NASDAQ:FLDM): Alamos Gold Inc.(NYSE:AGI)

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluidigm Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluidigm Corporation as 32.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluidigm Corporation is 26.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 37.01 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 26.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLDM to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -166.67%. For the next 5 years, Fluidigm Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluidigm Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -37%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluidigm Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -27.34%, where Monthly Performance is -9.51%, Quarterly performance is 71.03%, 6 Months performance is 124.91% and yearly performance percentage is 10.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 76.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.38% and Monthly Volatility of 13.03%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. as 167.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. is 164 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 170.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 121 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alamos Gold Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 72.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alamos Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.24%, where Monthly Performance is -4.1%, Quarterly performance is 28.52%, 6 Months performance is 66.94% and yearly performance percentage is 51.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 66.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.94% and Monthly Volatility of 4.26%.