Investors Catching Stocks Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN): DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.(NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $10.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $8.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 605.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amazon.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 37 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $7.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.62/share and a High Estimate of $12.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 36 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. as 92.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. is 90.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 95.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.98 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMZN to be 77.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.6%. For the next 5 years, Amazon.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amazon.com, Inc., where 10 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 126.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 74.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amazon.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.15%, where Monthly Performance is 2.16%, Quarterly performance is 30.53%, 6 Months performance is 82.97% and yearly performance percentage is 79.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 78.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -800%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. as 815.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 703 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 938.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 962.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XRAY to be -61.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.07%. For the next 5 years, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expecting Growth of 94.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 3.47%, Quarterly performance is -12.53%, 6 Months performance is 6.27% and yearly performance percentage is -11.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 2.62%.