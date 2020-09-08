Comprehensive Stock Analysis of BlackRock, Inc.(NYSE:BLK): United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS)

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will report its next earnings on Jul 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $7.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.86/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlackRock, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $7.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $7.27/share and a High Estimate of $8.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. as 3.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BlackRock, Inc. is 3.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.91 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLK to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.83%. For the next 5 years, BlackRock, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackRock, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 660.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackRock, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.06%, where Monthly Performance is -3.02%, Quarterly performance is 1.31%, 6 Months performance is 34.75% and yearly performance percentage is 33.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 1.88%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 99.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.61/share and a High Estimate of $2.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. as 20.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. is 19.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.79 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UPS to be -15.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.74%. For the next 5 years, United Parcel Service, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Parcel Service, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 106.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Parcel Service, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.97%, where Monthly Performance is 10.52%, Quarterly performance is 45.57%, 6 Months performance is 84.42% and yearly performance percentage is 33.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.07% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.