What do Analysts Say about Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCUL): Sierra Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRRA)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -106.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. as 3.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is 2.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.73 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 829 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OCUL to be 42.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 51.06%. For the next 5 years, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 56.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 835.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -118.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -187.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.02%, where Monthly Performance is -10.76%, Quarterly performance is 7.73%, 6 Months performance is 12.88% and yearly performance percentage is 74.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 97.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.67% and Monthly Volatility of 6.89%.

