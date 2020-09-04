What are analysts Suggestions on Progressive Corporation (The)(NYSE:PGR): ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.(NYSE:ZTO)

Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Progressive Corporation (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.32/share and a High Estimate of $2.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Progressive Corporation (The) as 10.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Progressive Corporation (The) is 10.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.62 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGR to be 21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.07%. For the next 5 years, Progressive Corporation (The) is expecting Growth of -19.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Progressive Corporation (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Progressive Corporation (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.02%, where Monthly Performance is 2.95%, Quarterly performance is 13.95%, 6 Months performance is 15.86% and yearly performance percentage is 25.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 1.72%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as 915.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 899.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 935.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 752.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZTO to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.33%. For the next 5 years, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.13%, where Monthly Performance is -10.08%, Quarterly performance is -3.73%, 6 Months performance is 26.44% and yearly performance percentage is 60.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.