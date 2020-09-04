What are analysts Suggestions on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX): Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:ESRT)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 168.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $1.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as 698.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 669 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 755 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 604 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPX to be 1450%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1660%. For the next 5 years, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expecting Growth of -0.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 491.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 195.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.46%, where Monthly Performance is 3.24%, Quarterly performance is 17.7%, 6 Months performance is 17.1% and yearly performance percentage is 36.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.10% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. as 152.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is 141.52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 192.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESRT to be -45.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.18%, where Monthly Performance is 3.08%, Quarterly performance is -17.28%, 6 Months performance is -42.93% and yearly performance percentage is -52.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.28% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.