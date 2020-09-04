What are analysts Suggestions on Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.(NYSE:DPLO): Rent-A-Center Inc.(NASDAQ:RCII)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. as 1.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is 1.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.36 Billion.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rent-A-Center Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rent-A-Center Inc. as 687.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. is 672.94 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 698.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 649.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCII to be 29.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.79%. For the next 5 years, Rent-A-Center Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rent-A-Center Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 516.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rent-A-Center Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.34%, where Monthly Performance is -5.39%, Quarterly performance is 9.73%, 6 Months performance is 53.77% and yearly performance percentage is 17.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.42% and Monthly Volatility of 3.56%.