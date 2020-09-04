what are Analysts report about Gildan Activewear, Inc.(NYSE:GIL): aTyr Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:LIFE)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -160.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gildan Activewear, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gildan Activewear, Inc. as 461.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gildan Activewear, Inc. is 356 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 541.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 739.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIL to be -101.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.78%. For the next 5 years, Gildan Activewear, Inc. is expecting Growth of 321.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -135.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gildan Activewear, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 8 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 742.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gildan Activewear, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.61%, where Monthly Performance is 10.67%, Quarterly performance is 12.15%, 6 Months performance is -13.2% and yearly performance percentage is -46.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.83% and Monthly Volatility of 3.17%.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for aTyr Pharma, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.82/share and a High Estimate of $-0.67/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LIFE to be 49.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 55.19%. For the next 5 years, aTyr Pharma, Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 69.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on aTyr Pharma, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 111.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, aTyr Pharma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.26%, where Monthly Performance is -2.73%, Quarterly performance is 0.51%, 6 Months performance is 2.35% and yearly performance percentage is 27.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.22% and Monthly Volatility of 8.08%.