what are Analysts report about Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CATB): Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated(NYSE:DBD)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.52/share and a High Estimate of $-0.51/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATB to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.91%. For the next 5 years, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 310.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -60.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -68.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.52%, where Monthly Performance is -7.6%, Quarterly performance is -1.62%, 6 Months performance is 23.83% and yearly performance percentage is -0.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.61% and Monthly Volatility of 6.87%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DBD to be 616.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.77%. For the next 5 years, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expecting Growth of 105.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 728.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.22%, where Monthly Performance is 3.23%, Quarterly performance is 31.12%, 6 Months performance is 47.69% and yearly performance percentage is -34.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.71% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.