Revenue Estimates Analysis of Weingarten Realty Investors(NYSE:WRI): Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EIGI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Weingarten Realty Investors and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors as 109.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors is 103.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 115.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 117.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WRI to be -22.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.75%. For the next 5 years, Weingarten Realty Investors is expecting Growth of 11.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Weingarten Realty Investors, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Weingarten Realty Investors currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.42%, where Monthly Performance is 2.93%, Quarterly performance is -15.95%, 6 Months performance is -32.91% and yearly performance percentage is -33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.42% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EIGI to be -80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 125%. For the next 5 years, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 188.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 850.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 218.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.15%, where Monthly Performance is 7.57%, Quarterly performance is 79.18%, 6 Months performance is 105.66% and yearly performance percentage is 24.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.