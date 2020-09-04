Revenue Estimates Analysis of Senior Housing Properties Trust(NASDAQ:SNH): Alexco Resource Corp(NYSE:AXU)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Senior Housing Properties Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Alexco Resource Corp (AXU) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -700%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alexco Resource Corp and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXU to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Alexco Resource Corp is expecting Growth of 300% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 183.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alexco Resource Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alexco Resource Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.66%, where Monthly Performance is -8.67%, Quarterly performance is 30.53%, 6 Months performance is 68.57% and yearly performance percentage is 5.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.28% and Monthly Volatility of 7.08%.