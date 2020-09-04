Revenue Estimates Analysis of BlackLine, Inc.(NASDAQ:BL): Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:FND)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BL to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.14%. For the next 5 years, BlackLine, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackLine, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 557.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 165.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackLine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.23%, where Monthly Performance is -7.47%, Quarterly performance is 14.49%, 6 Months performance is 36.89% and yearly performance percentage is 63.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 66.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.07% and Monthly Volatility of 5.28%.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FND to be 40.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30.77%. For the next 5 years, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 35.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.02%, where Monthly Performance is 4.35%, Quarterly performance is 27.98%, 6 Months performance is 36.67% and yearly performance percentage is 44.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 2.85%.