Revenue Estimates Analysis of Adobe Systems Incorporated(NASDAQ:ADBE): News Corporation(NASDAQ:NWSA)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) will report its next earnings on Sep 15 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adobe Systems Incorporated and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.37/share and a High Estimate of $2.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Adobe Systems Incorporated as 3.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Adobe Systems Incorporated is 3.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADBE to be 17.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.97%. For the next 5 years, Adobe Systems Incorporated is expecting Growth of 13.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adobe Systems Incorporated, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 66.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adobe Systems Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.49%, where Monthly Performance is 12.97%, Quarterly performance is 29.24%, 6 Months performance is 50.79% and yearly performance percentage is 76.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.19% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.

News Corporation (NWSA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for News Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for News Corporation as 1.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for News Corporation is 1.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NWSA to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -61.11%. For the next 5 years, News Corporation is expecting Growth of 155% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on News Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, News Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is 14.45%, Quarterly performance is 17.41%, 6 Months performance is 38.02% and yearly performance percentage is 8.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.