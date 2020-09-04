Price Target Analysis of TiVo Corporation(NASDAQ:TIVO): NetEase, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTES)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TiVo Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NetEase, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.98/share and a High Estimate of $5.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NetEase, Inc. as 2.67 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NetEase, Inc. is 2.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.79 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTES to be -71.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.88%. For the next 5 years, NetEase, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NetEase, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 815.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NetEase, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.97%, where Monthly Performance is 2.88%, Quarterly performance is 21.88%, 6 Months performance is 44.78% and yearly performance percentage is 88.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 60.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.