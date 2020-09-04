Investors Catching Stocks Vector Group Ltd.(NYSE:VGR): Okta, Inc.(NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 54.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vector Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. as 432.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vector Group Ltd. is 432.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 432.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 504.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VGR to be -30.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.09%. For the next 5 years, Vector Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vector Group Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vector Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.2%, where Monthly Performance is 11.69%, Quarterly performance is -15.47%, 6 Months performance is -11.67% and yearly performance percentage is -13.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.26%.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) will report its next earnings on Aug 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 450%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Okta, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Okta, Inc. as 202.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Okta, Inc. is 202.18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 203.02 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OKTA to be 71.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, Okta, Inc. is expecting Growth of 512.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 93.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Okta, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3662.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -56.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Okta, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.42%, where Monthly Performance is -6.61%, Quarterly performance is 15.6%, 6 Months performance is 65.74% and yearly performance percentage is 68.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 80.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.43% and Monthly Volatility of 4.36%.