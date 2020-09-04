Investors Catching Stocks The KEYW Holding Corporation(NASDAQ:KEYW): Adesto Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:IOTS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adesto Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Adesto Technologies Corporation as 34.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Adesto Technologies Corporation is 34 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30 Million.