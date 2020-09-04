Earnings Analysis of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GBT): TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.55/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GBT to be 29.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 63.58%. For the next 5 years, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 68.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 800.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -50.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.18%, where Monthly Performance is -9.48%, Quarterly performance is -3.95%, 6 Months performance is -6.76% and yearly performance percentage is 31.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.75% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TopBuild Corp. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.65/share and a High Estimate of $1.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TopBuild Corp. as 695.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TopBuild Corp. is 668 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 713 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 682.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLD to be 15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.46%. For the next 5 years, TopBuild Corp. is expecting Growth of 21.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TopBuild Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 457.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TopBuild Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.55%, where Monthly Performance is 20.76%, Quarterly performance is 33.51%, 6 Months performance is 46.66% and yearly performance percentage is 75.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 57.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.31%.