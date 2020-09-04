Comprehensive Stock Analysis of EnLink Midstream, LLC(NYSE:ENLC): The Kraft Heinz Company(NASDAQ:KHC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EnLink Midstream, LLC and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EnLink Midstream, LLC is 740.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.41 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENLC to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, EnLink Midstream, LLC is expecting Growth of 96.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 75.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EnLink Midstream, LLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -55.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EnLink Midstream, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.88%, where Monthly Performance is -12.08%, Quarterly performance is -23.17%, 6 Months performance is -15.76% and yearly performance percentage is -66.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.49% and Monthly Volatility of 5.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company as 6.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company is 6.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KHC to be -20.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.56%. For the next 5 years, The Kraft Heinz Company is expecting Growth of -0.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Kraft Heinz Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Kraft Heinz Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.48%, where Monthly Performance is -3.54%, Quarterly performance is 2.85%, 6 Months performance is 28.89% and yearly performance percentage is 26.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.04%.