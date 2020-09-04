Analysts showing optimistic trends for Bloom Energy Corporation(NYSE:BE): AGCO Corporation(NYSE:AGCO)

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bloom Energy Corporation as 221.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation is 174.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 274.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 233.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BE to be -1500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -325%. For the next 5 years, Bloom Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 71.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -170% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bloom Energy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 109.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -28%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bloom Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.2%, where Monthly Performance is 12.21%, Quarterly performance is 93.12%, 6 Months performance is 71.43% and yearly performance percentage is 239.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 110.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.68% and Monthly Volatility of 8.74%.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1287.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AGCO Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $1.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AGCO Corporation as 2.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AGCO Corporation is 2.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGCO to be 26.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.32%. For the next 5 years, AGCO Corporation is expecting Growth of 28.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AGCO Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 500.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 174.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AGCO Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.32%, where Monthly Performance is 7.08%, Quarterly performance is 16.66%, 6 Months performance is 19.7% and yearly performance percentage is 4.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.20% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.