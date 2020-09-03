What do Analysts Say about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOX): Campbell Soup Company(NYSE:CPB)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as 7.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 7.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.42 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.09%, where Monthly Performance is 4.79%, Quarterly performance is -6.53%, 6 Months performance is -3.88% and yearly performance percentage is -15.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) will report its next earnings on Sep 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Campbell Soup Company as 2.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Campbell Soup Company is 2.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPB to be 42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.54%. For the next 5 years, Campbell Soup Company is expecting Growth of -1.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Campbell Soup Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 82.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Campbell Soup Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.93%, where Monthly Performance is 3.96%, Quarterly performance is 7.55%, 6 Months performance is -1.22% and yearly performance percentage is 16.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 1.87%.