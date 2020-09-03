What do Analysts Say about Sleep Number Corporation(NASDAQ:SNBR): Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.(NYSE:TPRE)

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) will report its next earnings on Jul 15 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sleep Number Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sleep Number Corporation as 504.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sleep Number Corporation is 449.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 546 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNBR to be 6.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.41%. For the next 5 years, Sleep Number Corporation is expecting Growth of 17.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sleep Number Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 484.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 130.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sleep Number Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.79%, where Monthly Performance is 7.31%, Quarterly performance is 37.36%, 6 Months performance is 13.22% and yearly performance percentage is 27.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.62% and Monthly Volatility of 4.27%.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. as 41.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is 41.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 41.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 94.27 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 350.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.13%, where Monthly Performance is 11.65%, Quarterly performance is 7.79%, 6 Months performance is 0.46% and yearly performance percentage is -7.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.05%.